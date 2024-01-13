NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Getting to work when road conditions are tainted by snow and ice is almost impossible in Tennessee and Kentucky.

The best way to hit the roadways, if you have to, is at a reduced speed. This will help your car keep traction and give you time to keep your eyes peeled for black ice.

Black Ice: What you need to know

Black ice is an extremely dangerous part of winter weather. It is a thin, transparent layer of ice that looks black on roads. Sliding on black ice is not uncommon. Black ice can delay braking, causing more accidents.

If you lose traction while driving through winter precipitation apply the gas slowly until traction is regained. Avoid overpasses and bridges at all costs because they freeze first.

Sleet and snow can be a problem on the roads, but what can cause the most problems is ice accumulation.

What creates ice on power lines?

Ice accumulation causes power outages and undrivable conditions. If half an inch of ice accumulates on power lines, it adds 500 pounds of extra weight onto the power line. Ice on branches can make them weigh 30 times more than their original weight.

Staying alert for all modes of winter weather is important, but staying on top of ice accumulation values is vital.