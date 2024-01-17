NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Another round of wintry precipitation is expected in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky from Thursday into Friday. This batch will include the chance of snow, but the more likely precipitation type (and major concern) will be ice: including freezing rain and sleet.

The next weather system will dive out of the Rocky Mountains Wednesday night into Thursday. As it approaches Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, upper-level moisture will increase over the cold air at the surface. The tricky part of this forecast is how warm (greater than 32°) the surface temperatures can get, as that will determine the precipitation that will reach the ground.

Future Tracker: Thursday morning starts dry and clouds will increase. As the clouds increase, temperatures will not be able to warm much more. By midday, precipitation begins. The High-Resolution Rapid Refresh model indicates air temperatures will be VERY close to freezing (likely below freezing near and north of Interstate 40). This will make for a mixed bag of precipitation, including some sleet and freezing rain.

Thursday evening: Temperatures will still remain near freezing, so the precipitation type can be a rain/frozen mixture. As colder air takes over late Thursday into Friday, the temperature will drop below freezing, leading to some light snow for a few locations on Friday morning.

This is a very tricky forecast. The models and the current snow/ice on the ground makes for a tough call on the potential of additional ice accumulation with this system. At this time, ice accumulation could reach up to 0.10″ along and north of I-40.