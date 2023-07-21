NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Most of the counties in the Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued earlier today have been dropped.
The threat for severe weather is winding down, as the strongest storms have pushed southeast into Alabama.
There will continue to be some light to moderate rain falling in south Middle TN, so some localized flooding is still a possibility.
