NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The risk for strong storms that could contain damaging winds, downpours, and potentially tornadoes, is in place for the area through Saturday morning.

A state of emergency has already been declared in Kentucky.

A state of emergency has already been declared in Kentucky.

Tennessee’s current status is Level 4 – Elevated, meaning there is the “potential or likelihood of an emergency developing or worsening” that TEMA is monitoring. To learn more about what each level of activation means, click here.

As the storms get closer to the area, many counties are opening up shelters for residents to stay safe.

