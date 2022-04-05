NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible on Wednesday, primarily during the afternoon to early evening hours as a cold front moves through.

The greatest threat of severe weather will be for the southern and eastern portions of Middle Tennessee. A slight risk (2/5) is in effect for these areas.

Portions of Grundy and Franklin Counties are actually under an enhanced risk (3/5).

Severe Weather Outlook: 4.6.22 (WKRN Weather Authority)

Storm Threats: 4.6.22 (WKRN Weather Authority)

The main threat will be damaging wind gusts with any severe thunderstorms that develop, but an isolated tornado or two can not be ruled out.

Tracking Wednesday’s severe weather threat

Storms will track west to east in the afternoon and evening. Rain will end after dinner time and cooler air works its way in for the remainder of the week.

Severe Weather Future Tracker: 4.6.22 – 9 a.m. (WKRN Weather Authority)

Severe Weather Future Tracker: 4.6.22 – 1 p.m. (WKRN Weather Authority)

Severe Weather Future Tracker: 4.6.22 – 3 p.m. (WKRN Weather Authority)

Severe Weather Future Tracker: 4.6.22 – 4 p.m. (WKRN Weather Authority)

Severe Weather Future Tracker: 4.6.22 – 6 p.m. (WKRN Weather Authority)

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.