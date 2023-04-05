NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the threat of strong storms in the forecast this afternoon, multiple school districts have announced they will be dismissing early on Wednesday. Apr. 5.
Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced early dismissals so far, due to the concern for severe weather.
H
Hickman County Schools
Centerville Public School
Houston County Schools
Erin Public School
Humphreys County Schools
Waverly Public School
R
Robertson County Schools
Springfield Public School
If you don’t see the list above, click here.
When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.