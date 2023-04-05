NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — With the threat of strong storms in the forecast this afternoon, multiple school districts have announced they will be dismissing early on Wednesday. Apr. 5.

Below you’ll find the list of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky school districts that have announced early dismissals so far, due to the concern for severe weather.

Hickman County Schools

Centerville Public School

Closing at 1:00 PM

Houston County Schools

Erin Public School

Closing at 1:00 PM

Humphreys County Schools

Waverly Public School

Closing at 1:00 PM

Robertson County Schools

Springfield Public School

Closing 2 hours early

When/if additional schools announce plans, WKRN News 2 will update this list. Keep refreshing to see the latest version.