NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Snow has fallen across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, leaving dangerous driving conditions behind. Wind gusts are running 35-40 mph, causing it to feel between -15 to -20 degrees Friday morning.

A Winter Storm Warning will continue for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky until 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

A Wind Chill Warning will continue through noon Friday.

At noon Friday, a Wind Chill Advisory will take over and continue through noon on Saturday, Dec. 24.

The wind is absolutely brutal! Wind gusts are running 25-35 mph, which will cause afternoon temperatures to feel anywhere between -5 to -15 degrees.

Christmas Eve & Christmas Day

On Saturday, some clouds linger but still very cold. Morning lows in the single digits (possibly colder if there is a snowpack on the ground), and highs in the teens and 20s.

On Sunday, Dec. 25, expect single-digit to low teens for morning temperatures, reaching upper 20s near 30.

As mentioned above, we may not make it above freezing until Monday, Dec. 26, which would put us below freezing for almost 84 hours!