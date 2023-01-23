NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are tracking a powerful system that will move into Middle Tennessee Tuesday evening. Strong wind gusts will be the biggest impact so a Wind Advisory has been issued for most of Middle TN from 9 pm Tuesday through 3 pm Wednesday.

Wind gusts could be up to 55 mph leading to power outages and downed trees.

Future Tracker

The rain moves in Tuesday night. There could even be some snow or sleet mixing in up in Southern Kentucky in the beginning. However, temps will be warming so it changes over to rain for everyone overnight into Wednesday morning.

It does taper off by midday Wednesday.

Chance for Snow

Then, as temps tumble Wednesday night, we could see snow showers start to develop and continue into Thursday.

Most of us will not see any accumulation, but there could be some on the higher elevations of the Plateau.