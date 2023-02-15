NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A round of potentially strong to severe storms is setting up Wednesday night into Thursday for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

For Wednesday evening and into early Thursday, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for Middle Tennessee to an enhanced risk (level 3/5) for Benton, Decatur, Carroll and Henry Counties. A slight risk (level 2/5) for Trigg, Christian, Todd, Houston, Stewart, Montgomery, Humphreys, Hickman, Dickson, Perry, Lewis, and Wayne Counties was issued as well.

Marginal risk (level 1/5) for everyone else.

Thursday, after 6 am, an enhanced risk (level 3/5) takes over for all of Middle TN and Southern KY. All modes of severe weather are possible including heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and even a few tornadoes.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Storm Threats

All modes of severe weather are possible including heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and tornadoes. Have a way to get watches and warnings if they are issued.

Timeline

Storms begin to move in from the south after 7 pm Wednesday as the warm front lifts north. They will then increase in coverage through Thursday morning moving from west to east.

These storms could contain gusty winds, heavy pockets of rain, hail and a few isolated tornadoes.

The air could then recharge from 8 am until noon which could set the stage for another round of severe storms from noon until 8 pm for areas mainly east of I-65.