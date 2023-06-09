NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Storm Prediction Center has much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under a slight risk for Sunday evening and night. Storms are expected to weaken as they move east towards the Upper Cumberland Plateau.
TIMING
First round: A few showers and storms are expected early Sunday morning from 3am until 9am. They do not look severe and will move out by mid-morning.
Midday:
A good chunk of the afternoon Sunday will be dry. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s thanks to the break in clouds, which will set the stage for a potentially stronger round of storms Sunday evening.
Second Round: Sunday evening, as early as 5pm west of the TN River storms will develop. The line will march east Sunday night and will wrap up just after midnight.
Storm Threats: Main concerns will come from heavy pockets of rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Small hail is also possible.
Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.