NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Storm Prediction Center has much of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky under a slight risk for Sunday evening and night. Storms are expected to weaken as they move east towards the Upper Cumberland Plateau.

TIMING

First round: A few showers and storms are expected early Sunday morning from 3am until 9am. They do not look severe and will move out by mid-morning.

Midday:

A good chunk of the afternoon Sunday will be dry. Temperatures will climb into the mid 80s thanks to the break in clouds, which will set the stage for a potentially stronger round of storms Sunday evening.

Second Round: Sunday evening, as early as 5pm west of the TN River storms will develop. The line will march east Sunday night and will wrap up just after midnight.

Storm Threats: Main concerns will come from heavy pockets of rain, gusty winds and frequent lightning. Small hail is also possible.

Drought:

Some communities are abnormally dry along and north of I-40, so the rain is welcome!