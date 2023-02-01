NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Humphreys, Houston, Perry, Lewis, Hickman, Maury, Williamson, Dickson, and Cheatham Counties beginning at 6 pm Wednesday through 9 am Thursday.

There is also a Winter Weather Advisory for Henry, Carroll, and Benton Counties through 6 am Thursday. An Ice Storm Warning remains in effect for Decatur County until 6 am Thursday.

In the advisory and warning areas, up to .1″ of ice accumulation is possible. Otherwise, most of us will see a glaze at best as the precipitation is expected to be light.

We will see a combination of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and even rain for some starting Wednesday evening and lasting through Thursday morning.

By midday Thursday as temps rise, it turns to rain for the area.

There could be some slick spots so please take your time on the roads especially overnight into early Thursday morning.