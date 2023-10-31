NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Potential record low temperatures could be set Wednesday morning. We are forecasting 26 in Nashville and the record low is 27 set back in 1874. Crossville’s record low of 23 set back in 1993 is also in jeopardy as we are forecasting 21.

Due to these cold temperatures, a Freeze Warning is in effect for all of Middle TN tonight into Wednesday. Protect your plants now or bring them inside because the freeze will kill them. Also, don’t forget about your pets and check on the elderly. See your county’s alert information here.

Southern KY is not included because they had a hard freeze last night, so their growing season is officially over. However, it will be still cold everywhere on Wednesday morning.

We stay below freezing again Thursday morning, but we gradually thaw out. This weekend high temps will be in the 70s!