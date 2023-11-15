NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Elevated fire danger conditions have been widespread the last few weeks across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

The area is in a D2 and D3 drought which is severe and extreme, making it a 1 in 50-year chance of experiencing this type of drought. This drought came quickly because of the lack of rainfall in the last few months.

Krissy Hurley, the meteorologist in charge at the Nashville National Weather Service, said the trend is about to change for the last half of the month. The area could have anywhere from an inch to three inches of rainfall in the next couple of weeks.

Sadly, to get out of this drought, the area needs anywhere from three to six inches of rain. Middle Tennessee could go into the new year still in a drought.

Be cautious through the rest of the year and pay attention to burn bans.