NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Air quality has been an issue across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky since Monday night because of the aggressive wildfires that have demolished over 6.7 million acres of land in Canada.

The haze could cause issues for people with asthma or anyone who spends most of the day outside.

Krissy Hurley, the Warning Coordination Meteorologist for the Nashville Weather Forecast Office, said the haze is expected to move out as a cold front takes over from Wednesday through Thursday.

It’s great news for visitors traveling in for a fun weekend with CMA Fest and the Great Tennessee Air Show happening. However, it’s important to stay vigilant with the forecast because air quality could drop quickly.