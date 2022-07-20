NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A marginal risk (1/5) for stronger storms has been issued for Middle Tennesse and Southern Kentucky along with Heat Alerts that are in effect through 7 p.m. Wednesday.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with a few counties to the west under the Excessive Heat Warning.

Heat index values could range anywhere between 100 to 115 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

The intense heat from the afternoon will help fuel the storms as they begin to develop later in the night. The storms will continue into early Thursday morning. A stray storm or two could be possible Thursday evening.













The main threats with these storms will be heavy rain and gusty winds.