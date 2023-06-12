NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three tornadoes were confirmed from Sunday’s storms. There was an EF-1 with winds of 95mph in Crossville. There were also two confirmed EF-1 tornadoes in Fentress County.

The Jamestown/Allardt tornado had winds of 110mph and was on the ground for 10.8 miles. The Clarkrange/Grimsely tornado had winds of 90mph and was on the ground for 1.8 miles.

This brings the region’s tornado count up to 13 tornadoes for 2023—the average is nine. Remember tornadoes can hit any time of day and any time of year, so be prepared and stay alert.