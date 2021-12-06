Thousands wake up to power outages in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thousands of people in Middle Tennessee are waking up without power Monday morning as storms continue rolling through the area.

Nashville Electric Service is reporting almost 2,100 customers are affected by power outages right now. Most of them are in the Joelton and Bellevue areas of Davidson County.

Cumberland Electric Membership Corporation is reporting almost 1,200 customers with outages in Montgomery County and about 1,500 combined for Cheatham and Stewart Counties. They have a few dozen outages in Robertson County as well.