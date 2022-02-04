NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As a massive winter storm continues to move across much of the U.S., thousands of flights scheduled for Friday have already been impacted nationwide.

According to Flight Aware, just before 4 a.m. on Friday, 3,569 flights within, into, or out of the U.S. were canceled. Airports in New York, Boston, and Washing D.C. were among the hardest-hit areas.

As rain and ice hit Middle Tennessee, flights at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) have also been affected. When it comes to departures out of BNA, dozens had already been canceled early Friday morning. So far, 45 departures were canceled Friday. 30 arrivals were also canceled.

Be sure to check with your airline ahead of your scheduled trip.