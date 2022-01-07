NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Winter weather has not only impacted travel in Middle Tennessee but it’s also canceled thousands of flights across the nation Friday.

According to Flight Aware, before 5 a.m., there were 4,177 flights canceled within, into, or out of the United States. The East Coast experienced a major winter storm, which caused major delays and cancellations at airports in New York, Washington D.C., and Boston.

Crews continued to clear runways at the Nashville International Airport (BNA) after snow hit the Volunteer State, but dozens of flights had already been canceled for Friday. BNA announced at least 27 departures and 27 arrivals were canceled.

Thursday, BNA saw nearly double the number of cancellations when it came to outbound and inbound flights. At one point, the John C. Tune Airport runway was closed for a few hours for snow removal.

BNA officials said some of the runways are over one mile long, meaning it took crews multiple trips to clear each one – not including taxiways.