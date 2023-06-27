NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year, temperatures have stayed seasonal, but things quickly change as we go into Thursday and Friday. We will have an Excessive Heat Watch most of the day on Thursday and temperatures will be in the upper 90s.

Friday, June 30, will be our first triple digit day so far this year with temperatures feeling like 107 degrees by 1 p.m. The last time we had a 100-degree day was Sept. 21, 2022. We had two 100-degree days last year, but usually we reach 100 degrees by July and that wasn’t the case last year or this year; it was in June.

The hottest day we have ever had in Nashville was 109 degrees. That was on June 29, 2012. Hopefully, we don’t get that hot this year, but it’s always a promising idea to stay hydrated and know the signs of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.