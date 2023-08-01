NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — We are in the middle of summer and plants are prospering in the heat, but it’s time to start planning for a fresh start as fall is approaching quickly.

Austin Lohin, a Horticulturist at Bates Nursery, is gearing up for a busy season ahead with a different stock of vegetable plants he’s getting ready to sell.

According to Lohin, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, and lettuce will be available to buy at the end of the month.

Lohin said the best thing to do if you’re new to gardening is to jump in headfirst. Buy a few different plants that thrive in fall and see what works out best for you!

The key to successful plants is enough water, especially as more dry months are ahead.