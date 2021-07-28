The dangers of extreme heat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – If you’ve been outside at all this week you know it’s absolutely scorching out there. With temperatures in the 90s, and heat indexes in the upper 90s, or even triple digits, it isn’t just uncomfortable or unpleasant – it can be downright deadly.

Year after year, heat is the #1 weather-related killer in the United States. That’s above hurricanes, flooding, and even tornadoes.

However, some people don’t have a choice but to be outside for work, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be careful.

“If you ever start to feel lightheaded or dizzy, short of breath, you’re sweating more than normal, you need to go sit down,” said D’Yuanna Allen-Robb, Metro Public Health’s Maternal, Child and Adolescent Health Division Director. “And that’s perfectly fine! That’s the message we want employers to continue to stress with their staff.”

Here are a few tips to remember if you’re spending time outdoors: