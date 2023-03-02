NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe storms are likely Friday. The Storm Prediction Center has put the bullseye over Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Areas including Nashville, Murfreesboro, Clarksville, Cookeville, Columbia, and Portland are under an Enhanced Risk (3/5). Everyone else is under a Slight Risk (2/5).

All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail.

Winds will be screaming even outside of the storms. There is a High Wind Warning in effect for all of Middle TN and most of Southern KY from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

Wind gusts could be as high as 60 mph leading to power outages so now is the time to charge your devices.

Also, due to all the rain we have had, trees may topple over.

Future Tracker

There could be storms overnight, but the line of potentially severe storms looks to move into the western counties by 8 a.m. Friday. They will push to the I-65 corridor between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. They will then move to the Plateau between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. before moving out.

Flooding Concerns

Heavy rain is still possible with these storms. There is still a Flood Watch in place for southern counties and western counties until 6 p.m. Friday. Remember if you see flooded roads, turn around, don’t drown.