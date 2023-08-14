NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Severe storms have been brutal across the Southeast this summer, and if you are wondering why, you’re not alone.

The current weather pattern has had high pressure sitting over Texas bringing heat, drought, and wildfires to Tennessee. Meanwhile, low pressure has been on top of the northeast bringing in more moisture.

Tennessee and Kentucky are sandwiched between both systems and that has set us up with strong storms more often than usual.

According to Brittney Whitehead, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Nashville, out of the top ten most active weather days this year, five of them have been in July and August. That is not normal.

Last year, only two of the ten most active weather days were in July and August while the rest were in spring like usual.

Rainfall averages for August help prove this point because Nashville has already surpassed August averages by about an inch and a half of rain while Crossville has beaten their average by 3 inches and we are only halfway through the month.

The rest of this week will be clear with less threat of severe weather, so hopefully the forecast will stay this way through the rest of the month.