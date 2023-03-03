NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The risk for strong storms and high winds continues across Middle Tennessee.

A Tornado Watch has now been expanded to more of the state and extended until 4 p.m. There is also a High Wind Warning in effect for all of Middle TN and most of Southern KY until 6 p.m. Friday.

Power outages are already being reported throughout Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

