NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The risk for strong storms and possible flooding continues across Middle Tennessee.

The WKRN News 2 Weather Authority is tracking the storm threat. You can also track the storms on the News 2 interactive weather radar here.

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app .

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.