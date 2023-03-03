NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The risk for strong storms and high winds continues across Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch has been issued for most of the area, especially in the western counties.

Most of the area is in an Enhanced (level 3/5) risk. The update increases the risk of a few strong tornadoes and significant damaging wind gusts.

All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, tornadoes, heavy rain, and even hail.

There is also a High Wind Warning in effect for all of Middle TN and most of Southern KY until 6 p.m. Friday.

