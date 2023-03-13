NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Freeze Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service Monday from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday. This is for most of Tennessee as temperatures drop overnight as low as 26 degrees in some areas.

Make sure to bring plants and pets inside because temperatures are likely to stay at or below freezing for about 12 hours.

Frost is possible in the morning across the region and the Cumberland Plateau has the highest chance for a hard freeze.