Tennessee could see record year of rainfall in 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Rain has certainly been the weather story of the summer. Tennessee has seen impressive, even incredible amounts of rain, and dangerous flooding as a result.

The state is already 11″ above where we should be this time of year, with more than 48″ of rain in Nashville alone. A significant amount of that rainfall – nearly 20″ – happened between July and now.

In just the last 48 hours, many spots around Middle Tennessee have seen upwards of 5″ to 8″ of rain.  A few spots have even been verging on double digits.

On that note, it’s important to remember that the rain isn’t over yet either. Between a few more showers late Tuesday, and a cold front that will drive more rain early Wednesday morning, make sure you’re staying weather aware!

