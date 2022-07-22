(WKRN) – We are in for another round of excessive heat this weekend with temperatures expected to reach 100 degrees or above from I-65 westward, and mid to upper 90s to the east.

The Heat Index values will range from 102°-108°. Heat Advisories are in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

If working or playing outside, please take plenty of breaks in the shade or air conditioning and drink plenty of water. Keep an eye on kids and pets and check on the elderly.

The only chance to get some relief from the heat will be next workweek when scattered storms return to the forecast, holding highs down to the low to mid-90s with storms dropping temperatures after they break out.