NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The big Taylor Swift weekend in Music City is right around the corner, and with the latest forecast information, there is good news.

Friday still looks a bit dicey with showers and a few storms moving in early through the day. If you are coming into town around lunchtime this is something, you will have to deal with.

The dedicated Swifties that are tailgating before the concert may get a little wet. But rain will make its exit around 5 or 6 p.m. just before Swift hits the stage.

After a mostly dry concert with cloudy skies, the rain will fill back in through the overnight hours.

There is the chance for a few severe storms closer to Memphis but they could bring a few spats of heavy rain into Middle Tennessee. Thunderstorms are possible in our northern counties.

Saturday afternoon, the storms will die down, and we should be dry for the concert.

(WKRN)

Rain is most likely during the Sunday night show but even that should be clearing out by the end of the concert.

What you need to know is showers are possible each night, but we are not expecting a washout during any of the concerts.