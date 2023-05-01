NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Taylor Swift has a huge weekend ahead of her with three sold-out concerts at Nissan Stadium! All of the Swifties rejoice as the queen comes back to Music City, but it seems like we will have a soggy weekend ahead.

Friday morning has the chance for showers and a stray thunderstorm could sneak in through the afternoon. The rain will continue to soak fans as we go into the evening, but most showers will be off and on.

As of Monday, models are showing the potential for a break from 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. before coming back in the overnight hours.

Showers and the potential for storms will continue to stick around as we go into most of Saturday with the possibility of it clearing out just in time for the finale of the concert.

Rain returns by Sunday morning and hangs around until Monday morning. Most of the showers will be off and on with a few spats of heavy rain and maybe some roars of thunder and lightning. Rainfall totals are approximately an inch across the Mid-State by Sunday night.

Unlike most concertgoers, some Swifties say they hope it rains during the pop star’s show! Fans have been hoping to experience a Taylor Swift concert in the rain ever since her Reputation tour took a turn during her stop at MetLife Stadium when torrential downpours created a magical experience for the artist and fans alike.