NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – After severe weather made it’s way across the region overnight, we will have calm conditions today. Two tornado warnings were issued for our southern counties and we are still waiting to find out if these tornadoes are confirmed or not.

Heavy rain and strong winds were our other two main problems, with trees down and power outages reported across Middle Tennessee.

The good new is we will stay quiet today with a breeze being our only active weather. Sunshine will take over through our day with highs in the lower 60’s.

The wind advisory that was supposed to last through Saturday morning expired early, but we will have gust up 20 to 30 mph through the afternoon.

Tomorrow will be another beautiful day in the lower 70’s with rain chances coming in overnight from Sunday into Monday. These will be light showers.

Temperatures through the next seven days will stay in the 60’s and 70’s with more thunderstorms possible by Friday.