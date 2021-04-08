Strong winds, heavy rain possible for Middle Tennessee through Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennesseans should continue to watch a few storms firing up along a boundary in eastern Middle Tennessee Thursday. The marginal risk (level 1/5) will continue through 7 a.m. Friday morning mainly for counties on the Plateau.

There was a brief radar indicated tornado warning in Franklin County that quickly moved into Coffee County for 5 minutes around 9:40 am Thursday. Storms will die down Thursday evening and we will dry out overnight.

On Friday, storms fire back up in the evening and become more widespread overnight into Saturday morning. Main threats will come from gusty winds, heavy rain and hail. The tornado threat is low, but not zero.

One round of storms will move through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky in the late afternoon and early evening on Friday. A second round will move through in the early morning hours of Saturday.

A marginal risk (level 1/5) is in place from Paris to Franklin to Altamont pointing south and west. Saturday the marginal risk shifts to everyone along and east of Interstate 65.