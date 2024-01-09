NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beneficial rainfall occurred in the last 18 hours, and as the rain decreases look for the wind to continue into early Wednesday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect as late as 12 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 10. Wind gusts could cause some tree limbs to fall and sporadic power outages across the area.

TN counties of Cumberland, Fentress, Grundy, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Van Buren, Warren, & White: Wind Advisory until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The rest of Middle Tennessee: Wind Advisory until 12 a.m. Wednesday.

KY counties of Christian, Logan, Todd, & Trigg: Wind Advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Then again from 12 p.m. Tuesday – 3 a.m. Wednesday.

KY counties of Allen, Barren, Clinton, Cumberland, Logan, Monroe, Simpson, & Warren: Wind Advisory from 12 a.m. Tuesday – 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds continue to be strong overnight through Tuesday night.

Click on the arrows below to scroll through the timeline of the forecast wind gusts:

Rain showers will continue Tuesday morning and there will be a break by midday. On Tuesday afternoon, colder air moves in and this will bring snow showers to our area by the evening. A light accumulation is possible along the Cumberland Plateau before it wraps up early Wednesday morning.

A quick coating of snow is possible on the higher elevations of the Plateau. Most of us just see some snow showers, but no accumulation.

In total, rain totals should be in the 1-2 inch range through Wednesday.

There will be two more weather systems to impact our region. The first is late Thursday into Friday: this brings wind, rain, and thunderstorms. The second is on late Sunday through Tuesday, where there is increasing probability of snow. See the headlines below.