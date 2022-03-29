NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —Severe weather is setting up across the South once again this week. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the risk for strong to severe storms Wednesday evening through early Thursday. An Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) is in place for areas along I-24 pointing west. The eastern half of the state is under a slight risk (level 2/5).

Severe Weather Outlook for the southeast on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

Severe Weather Outlook for Tennessee on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

A Wind Advisory will go into effect Wednesday morning through just after midnight Thursday. Winds will be sustained between 20-30mph with wind gusts nearing 50 mph.

Wind Advisory expected for Tennessee on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

The intensity of the storms will be conditional depending on the strength of the storms to our south. Nonetheless, heavy rain and gusty winds will be our primary threat, BUT a few tornadoes can’t be ruled out with a lot of strong shear in the atmosphere. If the warmer air aloft can break, then we could see a few cells out ahead of the mainline that could spin, as well.

Severe Weather Outlook: Future wind gusts in Tennessee on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

Timing of Wednesday Storm Threat

A line of potential storms will develop around 4 pm in the western communities crossing the I-65 corridor between 7 and 9 pm. By midnight, the line of storms moves through The Plateau. All is said and done by 2 am.

On Thursday afternoon the weather will get cooler as temperatures will dip into the 60s.

Severe Weather Outlook: Timeline of future storms in Tennessee on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

Severe Weather Outlook: Timeline of future storms in Tennessee on Thursday, March 31, 2022 (WKRN Weather Authority)

