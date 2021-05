NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There’s potential for strong to severe storms on Mother’s Day. For that reason, the SPC has issued a Marginal Risk (1/5) for many Middle Tennessee counties.

Storms will fire up Sunday afternoon and last through the early hours of Monday morning. All threats are possible, but the emphasis is on gusty winds and small to medium-sized hail.

The tornado threat is very low, but it’s not zero!

Make sure you have multiple ways to get Watches and Warnings!