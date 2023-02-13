NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A round of potentially strong to severe storms is setting up late Wednesday into Thursday for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Sunshine along with temperatures rising to the mid 70s Wednesday could set the stage for strong storms. A marginal risk (level 1/5) has been issued for much of Middle TN and Southern KY for Wednesday evening (mainly after 10pm) into early Thursday morning.

In addition, the Storm Prediction Center has a 15% risk area defined for severe storms through Thursday evening.

The main concerns will come from heavy rain and gusty winds.

If storms become widespread early Thursday morning and an occlusion occurs to the west, that could help mitigate the intensity of the storms later Thursday evening. Still too early to give specifics.