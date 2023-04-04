NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Southern Kentucky and much of Middle Tennessee under an enhanced risk (level 3/5) for strong to severe storms Wednesday afternoon lasting through early Thursday morning.

Timing:

A few storms are possible early Wednesday, but the main line will begin to develop after midday Wednesday. The line will gain strength and increase in coverage through early Thursday.

Main concerns will come from gusty winds, heavy rain and large hail. Tornado threat is low, but not zero. Winds out ahead of the main line could gust near 30+mph.