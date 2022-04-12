NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong to severe storms expected Wednesday evening moving east overnight. A moderate risk (4/5) has been expanded and now includes Trigg, Christian, Todd, Muhlenburg, Montgomery, Henry, Stewart, Houston, Humphreys, Benton, Decatur and Carroll Counties. An enhanced risk (3/5) is in effect for the I-65 corridor and areas west including Nashville, Mt. Juliet and Murfreesboro. A slight risk (2/5) is in effect for areas east of I-65 including Shelbyville, Cookeville and Crossville.

Timing: A line of storms sets up between 4 and 6 pm in west Tennessee then crossing the Tennessee River between 7 and 9 pm. Between 9 and 11 pm storms will be approaching I-65. After midnight storms will move towards The Plateau and will be in east Tennessee by 2-3am Thursday. Main threat will come from strong gusty winds, but cells that pop out in front of the main line could spin leading to the possibility of tornadoes.

Heavy rain is also a concern. A Flood Watch is in place because some communities could pick up between 1 and 2 inches of rain in a short amount of time. If you live in a flood plane, stay alert!

A Wind Advisory is in place for all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky as wind gusts could get over 45mph. Secure loose objects outside or bring them inside if possible.

All modes of severe weather are possible including damaging winds, large hail, heavy rain and tornadoes. Please have a safety plan ready and a way to get warnings.