NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stay Weather Alert Friday for the possibility of strong to severe storms through Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Storms that drop in from the northwest could contain gusty winds, heavy rain, frequent lightning, and hail. Once the cold front moves through this evening, a break from the intense heat & humidity will arrive.

Severe T-Storm Watch

The majority of the WKRN area is under a Severe T-Storm Watch.

Counties mainly west of I-65 in Southern Kentucky are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 11 AM Friday. This includes Allen, Barren, Christian, Logan, Muhlenberg, Simpson, Todd, Trigg, & Warren counties.

All of Middle Tennessee (excluding Carroll County) are under a Severe T-Storm Watch until 2 PM Friday.

Severe Outlook

A slight risk (level 2/5) for severe storms from Paris to Culleoka to Fayettville pointing east. Marginal risk for remaining counties in Middle Tennessee.

Wind gusts today could get close to 40+ mph and the possibility of small hail will continue through the afternoon inside a few of these cells. Heavy rain and lightning will accompany all storms given the rich moisture across the Mid-South.

Storms cross the Kentucky border into Tennessee through mid-morning. Storms will weaken in intensity as they drift to the southeast.









Behind the front, drier air moves in resulting in lower humidity values this weekend. Despite lots of sunshine, it will feel better with dew points in the 50s and 40s. Highs in the 80s to near 90.