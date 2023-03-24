NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Storms will impact all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky late Friday evening into early Saturday. This will be an overnight weather event, and it’s imperative that you remain on Weather Alert for the threat of severe storms.

Latest severe outlook

The Storm Prediction Center has issued an Enhanced Risk (level 3/5) for strong to severe storms west of 840 (west of Nashville) & especially for our TN River counties. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) from 840 (west of Nashville) to the Cumberland Plateau. A Marginal Risk (Cat 1/5) from the Plateau eastward.

Storm threats

The two primary threats will be strong wind gusts and very heavy rain. The tornado and hail threats are low, but are not zero. The tornado threat is higher west of I-65.

Excessive rainfall

The northwest corner of the WKRN viewing area (counties within 45 miles of the TN/KY line) has a higher risk for heavy rain to cause flash flooding. The Weather Prediction Center has all of our region under either a Marginal, Slight, & Moderate risk of Excessive Rainfall. In the Moderate risk area, be prepared for possible flooding.

A Flood Watch is in effect for these Kentucky counties: Christian, Muhlenberg, Todd, & Trigg. More counties could be added throughout the day. Check here for updates.

Future Tracker storm timing

Friday

During the day, most rain & storm activity will be focused in Kentucky and extreme NW Tennessee. Another very warm day for most locations as highs climb into the middle 70s. Wind gusts today in the 25-35 mph range.

Friday evening & night

The main line of storms will arrive between 7-9 PM at the Tennessee River. This line will march east and be in the Metro area before 12 AM Saturday. Along the leading edge of the line of storms, the wind gusts will be very strong. A tornado is possible, especially west of Nashville. Heavy rain & lightning will arrive with the wind gusts.

Early Saturday morning

The gusty & strong storms should begin to weaken as they move toward the Cumberland Plateau into early Saturday. As we lose the available instability and move farther away from the weather dynamics, they should weaken in strength. However, wind gusts will remain stout until storms clear out after 4 AM in this region.