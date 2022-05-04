NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Stay weather alert Thursday and Friday as strong to severe storms are likely. On Thursday, there is a slight risk (2/5) for Nashville, Murfreesboro and areas west. Areas east are under a marginal risk (1/5). On Friday, there is a slight risk (2/5) for Murfreesboro and areas south and east. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for everyone else.

All modes of severe weather are possible on both days including a low-end threat for tornadoes.

Storms will develop Thursday afternoon and continue into the evening. We should get a lull overnight, but another round of storms moves in Friday morning and continues through the early afternoon.

We do dry out just in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday.