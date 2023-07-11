NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a break in the humidity and storms, the rain risk returns to Middle Tennessee as we approach the middle of July. There is currently a low-end chance of severe thunderstorms through this week.

Severe outlooks

The primary focused possibility of severe weather is on Wednesday and Thursday in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Wednesday

This is a level 1/5 Marginal Risk for areas west of Interstate 65. Storms could weaken as they approach Middle Tennessee on Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning.

Thursday

The entire WKRN News 2 viewing area is under a level 1/5, Marginal Risk for a few severe storms. This will be solely dependent upon the storms that occur Wednesday night into Thursday morning, but it appears there may be a weather boundary that will aid in thunderstorm development due to the daytime heating and very humid conditions.

Storm threats

The severe storm threats will mainly be for wind gusts and hail. Currently, the tornado risk is very low to nearly zero. Heavy rain and lightning will occur with any thunderstorm.

Future Tracker

Forecast models are not showing much for the storm risk on Wednesday. Right now, it appears a better chance of storms will stay to the northwest across the Midwest states. Late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, the storms slide toward our region but weaken.

Heading into Thursday, the early morning storms could dissipate but leave a “boundary,” that when combined with daytime heating, available moisture, and instability, could bring thunderstorms Thursday afternoon through the evening.

Rain chances will remain likely as the weekend approaches. This is an evolving forecast, so stay tuned for updates the next few days from the News 2 Weather Team.