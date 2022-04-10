NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An unsettled weather pattern starts Monday and strong storms will be possible every day through Wednesday this week.

Strong storms will be possible Monday and Tuesday, with damaging winds and small hail being the main threats on both days. The tornado threat will be low, but not zero. A marginal risk (1/5) is in effect north and west Monday, and north of I-40 on Tuesday.









More storms arrive Wednesday and will bring the greatest risk of severe weather to Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.





A slight risk (2/5) is already in effect for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Wednesday. Our western counties are under an enhanced risk (3/5). All types of severe weather are possible with damaging winds and large hail being the main threats.





