NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A few strong storms are possible beginning Wednesday afternoon through early Thursday morning. A marginal risk (level 1/5) has been issued for areas mainly along and west of Interstate 65.
Timing:
Rain begins mid-morning Wednesday, but the strongest of storms do not arrive until mid afternoon and early evening. First round moves in between 3 p.m. and moves northeast by 7 p.m. A secondary line could move in from the west after 8 p.m. As it moves east, the line will weaken.
The main concern will come from wind gusting near 35-40+ mph, especially overnight into Thursday morning.
Behind the system, cooler air drops in and we could see a wintry mix on the Plateau Saturday morning. Many of you will stay dry and cold with highs in the 40s.
