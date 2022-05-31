NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are possible as we head into Wednesday night and they will continue Thursday. We have a marginal risk (1/5) for areas north and west of Clarksville Wednesday, and that same risk continues on Thursday for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

The main threats will be heavy rain, gusty winds and hail.

On Wednesday night, we could see some stronger storms to the north and west. The storms continue Thursday morning and eventually move out after dinnertime.









Behind the cold front, we turn cooler and less humid. Beautiful conditions move in just in time for the weekend.