NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Strong storms are possible Thursday night. There is a marginal risk (1/5) for areas south and west of Nashville.

The main threat will be heavy rain. However, hail, wind, and even a tornado can’t be ruled out.

There will be rain and storms ongoing Thursday during the day. However, it looks like the strongest storms may move in after dinnertime and continue into the overnight hours.

We could see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rain so flooding is also a concern.