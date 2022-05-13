Strong storms will be possible this weekend. Saturday, we have a marginal risk (1/5) for most of our viewing area.







There could be some showers Saturday morning, but storms start to develop late afternoon and continue into the evening. We do dry out overnight.

Sunday we will be dry and warm during the day. However, overnight into Monday a cold front crosses, bringing showers and storms. We have a slight risk (2/5) for areas north and west of Nashville. Nashville and areas south and east are under a marginal risk (1/5) for storms.







Storms move in after midnight and may linger into Monday early afternoon. Behind this, we turn cooler and less humid.

The main threats with these storms will be hail, wind, and heavy rain. There is no tornado threat.