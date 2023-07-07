NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This will be the third consecutive weekend where severe storms are in the forecast across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Storms will be fueled by daytime heat, especially on Saturday. Sunday’s rain and storms will be focused ahead of a cold front.

Severe threats

Lightning will accompany any storms that occur this weekend. The severe storm threat will consist of wind gusts and hail. Because of the rich Gulf moisture, heavy rain will be possible in storms though the tornado risk is very low.

Saturday

On Saturday, a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) encompasses the majority of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, but a Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in effect for counties mostly west of Interstate 65. This Slight Risk includes cities of Clarksville, Hopkinsville, Erin, Waverly, Decaturville, Camden, Paris, Huntington, and the Kentucky cities of Hopkinsville and Cadiz.

If you are looking for a dry period on Saturday, that window is from sunrise to at least 10 a.m. Future Tracker shows rain and storms increasing by mid-morning across western counties and increasing eastward through the afternoon.

Late afternoon, a few more storms are possible, but all storms ending by Saturday evening as the atmosphere stabilizes.

The Weather Prediction Center has all of our area for a Slight Risk of excessive rainfall leading to flash flooding.

Sunday

On Sunday, a Marginal Risk (level 1/5) continues for most of Middle Tennessee & Southern Kentucky. A Slight Risk (level 2/5) is in place for our TN/AL border counties, including parts of Coffee, Franklin, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lincoln, Moore and Wayne counties.

Sunday’s focus for rain and storms will be ahead of a cold front moving into our region. Ample heating looks to be limited compared to Saturday, keeping the greater severe risk farther south.

Rain chances end Sunday evening as a cold front moves through. This will bring lower humidity/drier air for Monday and Tuesday.